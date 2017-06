'ತಿಥಿ ಬಿಡಿ, ಸಸಿ ನೆಡಿ...' ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲೊಂದು ವಿಭಿನ್ನ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

To control unnecessary expenses, and to create awareness about protect nature, the people of Annur village, near KM Doddi, Mandya district have started a different programme, called 'Thithi bidi, Sasi Nedi', which means avoid unnecessary expenses to celebrate thithi (a religious activity after a persons death), instead of that plant sapplings in their(died person's) name.