ಮಂಡ್ಯ: ಆಟೋ ಮಗುಚಿ ಬಿದ್ದು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿ ಸಾವು

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A PUC student from Gundlupet, who was staying in her grand mother's house in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district dies in an accident. The incident took place while she was travelling to home from college by auto, with her friends on July 13th.