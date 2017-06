ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಕೆ.ಆರ್.ಪೇಟೆ ಪಟ್ಟಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾವು ಕಾಟ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 3, 2017, 13:53 [IST]

English summary

The problem of Snakes, scorpions have risen in K.R. pete of Mandya. Due to this, people are afraiding to come out side or to keep their homes door stay opened. The bushes which have grown almost all localities have became the hub of such dangerous species.