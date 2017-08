ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ರೌಡಿ ಭರತ್ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈದ ಹಂತಕರ ಬಂಧನ

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Three days after a gang hacked to death rowdy Barath, the Nagamangala rural police arrested a rowdy sheeter Jayaram along with six of his associates. Barath murdered on August 23, 2017 near Melukote.