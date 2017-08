ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ಭದ್ರಕೋಟೆಯನ್ನು ಛಿದ್ರ ಮಾಡ್ತಾರಾ ತೇಜಸ್ವಿನಿ ಗೌಡ?

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Tejaswini Gowda, member of parliament from Bengaluru rural will take the revenge from IT raid on D K Shivakumar? Attack on her former guide and now her political opponent will definitely affect on Mandya politics, political experts said.