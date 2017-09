ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಡೆದ ವಿರಿಜಾ ನಾಲೆ: ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಸಂಕಷ್ಟ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Many Crops grown in Shrirangapatna washed away as Virija in Shrianagapatna canal broken due to poor construction quality. The incident took place in Shrirangapatna, Mandya district on Sep 6th.