14 ಜನರ ಡಕಾಯಿತರ ಗುಂಪಿನೊಂದಿಗೆ 52.81ಲಕ್ಷ ಹೊಸ ನೋಟು ವಶ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 20:16 [IST]

English summary

Mandya district police arrested 14 people for decamping with new currency notes that were meant to be exchanged illegally on commission basis. Out of the Rs 66.50 lakh that was stolen Rs 52.81 lakh has been recovered from the accused. Out of the notes recovered 2631 notes are of new Rs 2,000 denomination.