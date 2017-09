ಶ್ರೀರಂಗಪಟ್ಟಣ: ಕಾವೇರಿ ನದಿ ಪುಷ್ಕರ ಪುಣ್ಯ ಸ್ನಾನ ಆರಂಭ

Mandya

Kaveri Pushkaram is a festival of River Kaveri(Cauvery) that normally occurs once in 12 years. This Pushkaram is observed for a period of 13 days from the time of entry of Jupiter into Tula rasi (Libra). Srirangapatna is all set to observe the Pushkarama from September 12, 2017