ಹಿಂದಿ ಬರಲಿಲ್ಲ ಅಂದರೆ ದೇಶ ಬಿಟ್ಟು ತೊಲಗಿ ಎಂದ ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 15:54 [IST]

English summary

"I do not have the need to learn Kannada. This is Hindustan and there is no need for Kannada here. If you do not know Hindi then get out of the country." This is how an accountant of State Bank of India branch in Mandya chose to respond to a customer who sought information in Kannada.