ವಿದೇಶಿ ಹಕ್ಕಿ ಬೇಟೆಯಾಡಿದ ದೃಶ್ಯ ವೈರಲ್, ಓರ್ವ ಅಂದರ್

Mandya

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Forest department officials arrested a man for hunting a foreign bird. Nagaraju, son of late Narayanappa, resident of Srikantanagar in Shravanabelagola town of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, has been arrested.