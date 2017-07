ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಜ್ವರದಿಂದ ಮಗು ಸಾವು : ಡೆಂಗ್ಯೂ ಶಂಕೆ

Mandya

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Suspect dengue fever has been reported in Chikkamandager Koppal village in KR Pet talluk of Mandya district. Nithyanayak (8), daughter of Hema and Prasanna Nayaka couple dies for the fever.