ಕಾಲಭೈರವೇಶ್ವರನಿಗೆ ಪೂಜೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ ರೇವಣ್ಣ ಹಾಗೂ ಜಯಚಂದ್ರ ದಂಪತಿ

Mandya

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

By: ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Amavasye pooja by HD Revanna, minister Jayachandra at Kalabhyraveshwara temple, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Monday, August 21st.