ಕೆ.ಆರ್.ಪೇಟೆ: ಬಾಲಕಿ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಎಸಗಿದ ಆರೋಪಿ ಬಂಧನ

Written by: ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 24, 2017, 9:45 [IST]

English summary

KR Pet : A 22 year old youth Pradeep arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Kamanahali village, KR Pet Talku. Accused Shivanna arrested.