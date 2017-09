ಪಾಂಡವಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆ ಕಲರವ

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

A programme to teach children about the importance of monsoon and rain had organised in Devegowdanakoppalu village in Pandavapura, Mandya. Jnanabandhu Education Institute teaches children about monsoon.