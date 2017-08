ಮಂಡ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 'ಬೆವರುದಾನ' ಮಾಡಿದ ಇಂಟೆಲ್ ಟೆಕ್ಕಿಗಳು!

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

To create awareness about agricultural works, Organic farmers organisation in Mandya has organised a programme for Intel employees of Bengaluru, in which the employees worked in farm to feel experience of agriculture. The programme took place on Aug 23rd.