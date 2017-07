ಕೊಡಗಿನ ಕೃಷಿಕರ ನಿದ್ದೆಗೆಡಿಸಿದ ವನ್ಯಪ್ರಾಣಿಗಳು!

Madikeri

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 8:32 [IST]

English summary

The wild animals are moving in every corner of the Kodagu. Crops have been destroyed by wildlife. So most of the farmers here are losing their crops.