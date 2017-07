ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮಟ್ಟದ ಕೆಸರು ಗದ್ದೆ ಕ್ರೀಡಾಕೂಟದಲ್ಲೇನಿದೆ?

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

To encourage and to protect rural and folk games Madikeri people have been organising sludge mud sports since 4 years. Here are the details about the varieties of games, took place in the sports event. The event will be taken place on August 12th.