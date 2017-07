ಭರ್ತಿಯಾಗದ ಹಾರಂಗಿ: ಚಿಂತಾಕ್ರಾಂತರಾದ ರೈತರು!

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 14:19 [IST]

English summary

Because of the scarcity of rain in Madikeri city, water level in Harangi reservoir is decreasing. This creates tenstion among the farmers of the district.