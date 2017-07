ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ: ಸೈಬರ್ ಕ್ರೈಂ ತಡೆಗೆ ಸೋಷಿಯಲ್ ಮೀಡಿಯಾ ಮಾನಿಟರಿಂಗ್ ಸೆಲ್

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 8:48 [IST]

English summary

The Madikeri district police has set up a social media monitoring cell where people can post their grievances and complaints regarding cyber bullying as well as false and baseless postings.