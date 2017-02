ಕೊಡಗಿಗೆ ರೈಲು, ನದಿತಿರುವು, ರೆಸಾರ್ಟ್ ಬೇಡವೇಬೇಡ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 11:37 [IST]

Stop all kinds of developments and stop destroying forest and nature in Kodagu. This is humble request to Karnataka government by nature lovers of Madikeri district. Due to development work Kodagu has not only lost it's beauty, but people are also suffering, says Colonel CP Muthanna, Kodagu Wildlife Association president.