ಕೊಡಗಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಳೆಗಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸಿ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 20ಕ್ಕೆ ರುದ್ರಾಭಿಷೇಕ

Written by: ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, March 16, 2017, 14:36 [IST]

English summary

Rudrabhishekam on March 20th praying for rain at Balamuri Kanwa Muneeshwara temple, Kodagu.