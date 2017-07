'ಮುಗಿಲುಪೇಟೆ'ಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೊಂಡ ಆ ಮಂಜಿನ ಹನಿಗಳು..!

Madikeri

Trupti Hegde

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 15:03 [IST]

English summary

Mugilpete or Mandalapatti is a famous tourism spot of Karnataka's Madikeri. If anybody wants to feel beauty of the mist and greenery, should go to mugilpete. Thousands of people visit the place everyday in rainy and winter season.