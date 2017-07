ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ: ದುಬಾರೆಯ ರಿವರ್ ರಾಫ್ಟಿಂಗ್ ಗೆ ಲಗಾಮು ಸರಿಯೇ?

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Madikeri district administration's decision to give permission to mentaining river rafting in Dubare region to out siders has created displeasure among the people, who are depending on rafting for their source of income. The district administration's decision may badlu affect on Tourism of Madikeri.