ಕೊಡಗು:ಅಬ್ಬರಿಸುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪುಷ್ಯ ಮಳೆ, ಇಂದು ಶಾಲಾ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಿಗೆ ರಜೆ

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Bhagamandala was inundated and Madikeri-Talacauvery road link cut off by continuous heavy rain in Kodagu district on Wednesday. The district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on July 20 as advance precaution.