ಭಣಗುಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಹಾರಂಗಿ ಜಲಾಶಯ ಭರ್ತಿ, ರೈತರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂತಸ

Madikeri

Ramesh B

English summary

The Harangi reservoir became the first in Karnataka to brim to full capacity this year thanks to heavy rains in catchment areas. With water levels reaching almost full capacity, officials have opened crest gates to allow water into the river. The Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir will now fill up quickly as waters are gushing out of the Harangi crest gates.