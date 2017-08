ದುಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಡಿಕೇರಿಯ ಅಬ್ಬಿ ಜಲಪಾತದ ತೂಗುಸೇತುವೆ!

Madikeri

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Abbey Falls is a major tourist attraction in Kodagu which attracts millions of tourists every year. Tourists coming here will see the beauty of the falls standing on the suspension bridge. The same bridge was worsening and the officials were visited on Thursday to check the current status of the bridge.