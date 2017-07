ಕೊಡವರ ನಿಸರ್ಗ ಆರಾಧನೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ 'ದೇವರಕಾಡು'

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

To save forest, our ancestors identified some parts of the forest as devine forest. Devine forest is believed as a place where God exists, and humans should not enter into the forest. But in modern days people do not believe in existence of the God in devine forest and they have started to destroy it too! Here is a story of a divine forest of Madikeri district.