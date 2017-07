ಮೋಡಬಿತ್ತನೆ; ಅವಧಿಗೆ ಮುನ್ನ ಹೆರಿಗೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದಂತೆ!

Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Karnataka government is thinking of cloud seeding in many district, including Madikeri. But, many environmentalists are opposing this move by Siddaramaiah govt. They think the chemical spray will spoil the forest, water bodies and crops.