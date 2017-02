ಕಾರಿಗೆ ಲಾರಿ ಡಿಕ್ಕಿ, ಸಂಬಂಧಿಕರ ಮನೆಗೆ ಹೋಗುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ಮಹಿಳೆ ಸಾವು

Written by: ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2017, 18:44 [IST]

English summary

Car-Lorry collision in Elane Hosakote near, Suntikoppa, Kodagu district. Dinamani (30) woman dies in accident.