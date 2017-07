ಕೊಡಗಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಸ್ತಿಗಾಗಿ ತಮ್ಮನನ್ನೇ ಗುಂಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಹತ್ಯೆಗೈದ ಅಣ್ಣ

Madikeri

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Younger brother was shot dead by his brother in Kodagu. The incident took place at Haradur village near Suntikoppa. D. Suresh (42), a resident of Sukruban in Haradur village, was a victim of gunfire.