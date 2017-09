Madikeri

ಮಡಿಕೇರಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Bodi Namme, a traditional festival of Coorg people was conducted at Chettalli high school in Madikeri by Puttarira family. As part of the celebration, shooting competitions were conducted by the organizers. ಕೊಡಗಿನ ವೀರರ ಶೌರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ ಬೊಡಿನಮ್ಮೆ