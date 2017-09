Kolar

ಶಿವಾನಂದ್ ‌ಗುಂಡಾನವರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Eye check up camp for poor government school students was held by Infosys in association with Shankar Eye Foundation in Bangarpet, Kolar. Samarpana vedike of Infosys has taken up this noble cause through it's program Nanna Kannu (My Eye). ಇನ್ಫೋಸಿಸ್ ನಿಂದ ಬಡಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಳಕು ನೀಡುವ 'ನನ್ನ ಕಣ್ಣು'