ಕೋಲಾರದಲ್ಲೂ ಗೋರಖ್ ಪುರ ಮಾದರಿ ದುರಂತ: 3 ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 33 ಸಾವು!

Kolar

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The death of 3 infants in Kolar due to negligence of hospital authority become a matter of debate now. It remembers Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur tragidy in where more than 100 children died due to lack of oxygen. About 33 children died in Kolar in 3 months, but the reason for the death has not known yet. Chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramiah asked detailed report from health autority on the issue.