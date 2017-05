ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಯೋಗಿ ಕರೆತರಲು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ತಂತ್ರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In a bid to realise its 'Mission 150' dream in the Karnataka legislative assembly elections next year, the BJP has decided to rope in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the star campaigner for the party, the BJP plans to go the extra mile and in order to do so, it has requested that Yogi be part of the campaign.