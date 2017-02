ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂದೆಯನ್ನು ಕೊಂದ ದೇಶ ಯಾವುದಮ್ಮಾ? ಕೌರ್ ಗೆ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ

ಎಬಿವಿಪಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಸಾಮಾಜಿಕ ಜಾಲತಾಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಂದೋಲನ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಗೆ ಮೈಸೂರು-ಕೊಡಗು ಸಂಸದರ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 1:20 [IST]

English summary

Mysore, Coorg MP Pratap Simha asks Gurmeher Kaur as 'who killed her father, was it a war or Pakistan' in reply to her recent campaign against ABVP. During that campaign she said her father late Captain Mandeep Singh martyred was by Kargil war and not by Pakistan.