ಈಶು-ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈಗೆ ಪೆಟ್ಟು ಕೊಟ್ಟು ಒಟ್ಟು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದರ ಹಿಂದಿನ ಗುಟ್ಟು!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 16:58 [IST]

English summary

The rift in Karnataka BJP may be over for now but the path to patch up was not easy. Clashes between B S Yeddyurappa and K S Eshwarappa landed the leaders at party President Amit Shah's residence forcing the senior leadership to reprimand both strongmen severely for the fiasco that played out in Karnataka BJP.