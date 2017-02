ಹಸಿರು ವಿಜಯಪುರಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 26ರಂದು ಮ್ಯಾರಥಾನ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Vrukshathon 2017 - Gol Gumbaz marathon in Vijayapura. A half marathon has been organized by Vruksha Abhiyan Pratishan in Vijayapura, under the leadership of Water resources minister Dr. M.B. Patil on 26th February, 2017. Kannada actor Yash is the brand ambassador of this event.