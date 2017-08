ವಿಜಯಪುರ ನ್ಯಾಯಾಲಯದ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ

Districts

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

A notorious criminal Bagappa Harijan shot by an anonymous person in Vijayapura court premise on Augut 8th. Jalanagar police registerd complaint, Bagappa has admitted to hospital.