'ಹಿಂದಿ ದಿವಸ್'ದಂದು ಕನ್ನಡ ಬಳಸುವ ಸಂಕಲ್ಪ ಮಾಡಿ

Karnataka

ಜಯಂತ್ ಸಿದ್ಮಲ್ಲಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Use only Kannada on Hindi Diwas. Union government celebrates Hindi Diwas on September 14th. It is trying to impose Hindi language on Kannadigas against our wish. So, we we Kannadigas make it a point to talk, write, express our views only in Kannada.