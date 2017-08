ರಾಜ್ಯ ಭೇಟಿಗೆ 1ದಿನದ ಮುನ್ನ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ ರವಾನಿಸಿದ ಸೂಚನೆ

Karnataka

Balaraj Tantri

Amit Shah Says, "Karnataka Is Our Next Target" To Win The Election | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Upcoming Karnataka assembly election: BJP National President Amit Shah clear instruction to state BJP leaders. Do not commit or promise party ticket to anyone for the election. Ticket will be issued based on survey and cadre feedback, Amit Shah. (Sources)