ಕಡೂರು ದುರ್ಗಾಂಬಾ ದೇವಿಯ ಎರಡು ಆಭರಣ ನಾಪತ್ತೆ

33 ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಖಜಾನೆಗೆ ಸೇರಿದ್ದ ದೇಗುಲದ ಉತ್ಸವ ಮೂರ್ತಿಗಳ ಆಭರಣ, ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಭಕ್ತಾದಿಗಳ ಆಗ್ರಹದ ಮೇಲೆಗೆ ಹೊರತೆಗೆದು ಲೆಕ್ಕಹಾಕಿದಾಗ ಆಭರಣ ನಾಪತ್ತೆ ಬಯಲಿಗೆ.

English summary

Two of the jewelries belong to Durgamba temple in Kadur are missed, says a report. Since 33 years they were kept in a Treasury, but on demand from devotees, recently they were taken out of the treasury and counted. During that counting the missing of two silver jewellery came to the light.