ನೋಡಿದ್ರಾ, ಸಾವಿತ್ರಮ್ನೋರ್ ಮನೇಲಿ ಟೊಮೆಟೋ ಭಾತ್ ಅಂತೆ!

Karnataka

ಬಾಲರಾಜ್ ತಂತ್ರಿ

English summary

Tomato prices are ruling in the range of Rs.75 to 90 per kg in most retail markets in the states, as rains have damaged the crop.However, the supplies are expected to improve in coming days with rains receding in some parts helping transport of the crop to mandis.