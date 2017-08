ಆ 5 ರಿಂದ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಚುರುಕಾಗಲಿದೆ ಮುಂಗಾರು

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara kannada, Udupi, Chikmagaluru, Madikeri, Shivamogga district will get heavy rain for three days Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) told. Even Karnataka state capital Bengaluru and some more districts like Mandya, Kolar, chikkaballapur, Ballari, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar will also get rain.