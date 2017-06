ಮೆಡಿಕಲ್ ಶಾಪ್ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಔಷಧಿ ಕೊರತೆ: ಏಕೆ? ಹೇಗೆ? ಏನು ಪರಿಹಾರ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

As central government has not fixed the GST tax rates on drugs sales, many of the drugs distributors are in confusion regarding new tax rate that they may have to pay after the implementation of GST from July 1st, 2017. Hence, the distributors have decided not to purchase any goods from Drugs manufacturers until GST rates gets fixed. This lead the shortage of Drugs in almost all drug houses in the state.