ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಖಡಕ್ ವಾರ್ನಿಂಗ್

ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಈಶ್ವರಪ್ಪ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಯಿಂದ, ಜವಾಬ್ದಾರಿಯಿಂದ ನಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಬೇಕೆಂದು ಸೂಚಿಸಿದೆ.

English summary

Sources say that the party's central leadership is angry with K S Eshwarappa for claiming that Shah had given the nod for the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade. Shah has conveyed to the BJP's in-charge in the state Muralidhar Rao that action would be taken and a decision would be announced shortly.