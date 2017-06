ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ತೇಜಸ್, ಮಹಾರಾಜ ಎಕ್ಸ್ ಪ್ರೆಸ್: ಸುರೇಶ್ ಪ್ರಭು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 2, 2017, 7:35 [IST]

English summary

Konkan Railway has initiated an action plan to improve passenger amenities in the stations of Karwar region and railway minister Suresh Prabhu today(May 02) inaugurated several such improved passenger amenities at Karwar station,” said a release issued by the Konkan Railway.