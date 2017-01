ಕಂಬಳಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಏರುತ್ತಿದೆ ಕಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

Students and pro-Kannada organisations took to the streets in Mangaluru, Hubli-Dharwad and Bengaluru in support of Kambala. Taking a cue from the people of Tamil Nadu fighting for their traditional sport Jallikattu, public demand for revoking the ban on Karnataka's Kambala has been growing. The protests come in the backdrop of the Siddaramaiah government mulling an ordinance similar to the Jallikattu ordinance to legalise Kambala in the state.