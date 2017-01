ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಗೆ ತಂದೊಡ್ಡಿರುವ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಅಸ್ಥಿರತೆ ಭೀತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 17:12 [IST]

English summary

Demise of loyalist and cooperative and sugar minister Mahadeva Prasad, rebel politians namely Srinivas Prasad and Ambrish may tarnish the political milege of CM Siddaramaiah and eventually contribute to loose his control over Mysore constituency.