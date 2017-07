ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಹೊಸ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ː ಸೂಪರ್ ಸ್ಪೆಷಾಲಿಟಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ, ಇ- ಹಾಸ್ಪಿಟಲ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

The Cabinet gave administrative approval for setting up super-speciality hospitals at Davangere, Kanakapura, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, and Kolar at a cost of ₹25 crore each.E-hospital programme in 206 community health centres and 2,353 primary health centres at an estimated cost of ₹13.78 crore was also approved.