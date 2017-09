'ಭಾರತ ರತ್ನ'ಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಸಿದ್ದಗಂಗಾ ಶ್ರೀ ತಪ್ಪು ಹೇಳಿಕೆ: ಮಾತೆ ಮಹಾದೇವಿ

Districts

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Mathe Mahadevi gives a controversial statement against Siddaganga Sri regarding 'Separate religious status for Lingayat Movement'. She has said, Siddaganga 's Sri Shivakumara Swamiji is listening and acting according to some politicians because they assured him the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna', says Mathe Mahadevi.